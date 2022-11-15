Foreign Policy: Zelenskiy’s decree banning the exit of men undermined the morale of Ukrainians

The decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on restricting the movement of men, introduced at the end of February this year, undermines the fighting spirit of Ukrainians. Such an opinion expressed columnist for the American magazine Foreign Policy (FP) Charlie Carpenter.

Oh drew attention to the fact that the ban on the movement of men is still in force. According to the journalist, its action extends to millions of men. In addition, Carpenter noted that the unemployment rate in the country is 34 percent. In his opinion, the decree of the Ukrainian leader only exacerbates the situation, since “many men cannot work, and savings and food are running out.”

Carpenter also added that most Ukrainians do not support the ban in its current form. This is evidenced by the results of a new survey, he said. In addition, activists in Ukraine say that such a decree is contrary to international treaties that guarantee gender equality and freedom of movement for all civilians, Carpenter argues.

See also For those who suffer from stress .. 3 foods that you "should" 44.7percent of respondents support the ban on the movement of men

Ukrainians against the ban

In addition, in May, a petition appeared on the website of the head of state with a request to lift the travel ban. The initiative received the required 25,000 votes. The authors of the document asked to return the free crossing of the border by citizens of the country, as well as to lift the ban on this for men aged 18 to 60 years. They also called for a review of the recruitment policy, primarily for volunteers, and to strengthen the responsibility of employees of military registration and enlistment offices and border checkpoints for corrupt activities.

However, Zelensky refused. He clarified that the restrictions would be lifted only after martial law was lifted in Ukraine.

Related materials:

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader submitted to the Verkhovna Rada bills on the extension of martial law and general mobilization in the republic. According to Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, they can be extended for another 90 days, until February 20, 2023.

There are exit plans

Earlier it became known that a new scheme appeared in Ukraine that allows men of military age to travel abroad: intermediaries arrange for money for those who wish to enter Polish and Baltic universities, and they leave the republic under the guise of students. According to journalists, the issue price is 1.5-2.5 thousand dollars. At the same time, intermediaries convince that it is not necessary to attend classes, so you can freely leave for any other EU country.

Related materials:

On April 12, it was reported that in the west of Ukraine, in the Chernivtsi region, two people were caught, suspected of illegally transporting men across the country’s border. A resident of the village of Boyany with a fellow villager set up a scheme of illegal migration.

According to the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, male citizens aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the state during martial law.