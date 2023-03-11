Russia’s latest nuclear submarines pose a serious threat to the United States. This was announced on March 11 by Professor of the American Naval College Michael Petersen.

The scientist also noted that China, compared to the United States, has a larger and even more combat-ready navy in terms of warfare over water and in the air.

“But in terms of fighting under the surface of the water, Russia is a critical challenge facing the United States,” he summed up in an interview with the magazine. Newsweek.

According to the professor, the latest Russian submarines, including Severodvinsk, have recently begun to be noticed off the coast of the United States and European countries, and this cannot but cause concern.

Earlier, on March 4, it was also reported that NATO is worried about the Russian submarine fleet. As experts noted, in the event of war, the Russian fleet will be used as one of the tools in the set of escalation management tools. It was noted that some of the Russian submarines are capable of carrying ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads, which Moscow considers a key factor in its strategic deterrence.

On February 27, it was announced that the Russian Navy in 2023 will be replenished with two new nuclear submarines – the strategic Alexander III (Project 955, Borey-A) and the multi-purpose Krasnoyarsk (Project 885, Yasen-M). The submarines will be handed over by Sevmash.

Earlier, on February 21, Alexei Rakhmanov, General Director of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said that the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, undergoing modernization, had left the dock. He also noted that the aircraft carrier will return to the combat strength of the Russian Navy in 2024.