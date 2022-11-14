Politico: The US State Department is preparing the ground for possible negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the future

The US State Department is preparing the ground for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which may take place in the future. This was reported to the newspaper Politico from representatives of the American administration.

The publication emphasizes that there are disagreements in Washington about the need for such steps. At the same time, many in the Pentagon share the view that the possibility of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv will open in the winter. High-ranking officials of the department suggest that it will be difficult for Ukrainian forces to push Russian troops out of the territories that Kyiv hopes to occupy.

The US administration emphasizes that they will conduct such consultations only together with Kyiv. At the same time, another interlocutor of the publication from the administration claims that at the moment there are “no planned places for negotiations, papers, strategies for negotiations.”