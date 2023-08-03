At peace talks in Saudi Arabia, Western countries will force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to abandon all demands on Russia. This was stated on August 1 by former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter on the YouTube channel Danny Haiphong.

“At this conference, they will take Zelensky’s famous ten-point plan and throw it out the window – that’s my prediction. He’s still good for nothing,” he said.

According to Ritter, the Ukrainian leader will be forced to abandon today’s demands and make significant concessions.

In addition, the American intelligence officer wondered whether the West needed some frantically developed platform to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, if they allegedly win on many points anyway.

He also noted that the holding of peace talks on Ukraine without the participation of Russia demonstrates a major loss for the United States and its allies.

Earlier, on July 29, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia intends to hold peace talks on August 5 and 6 between Western countries, Ukraine and representatives of developing countries without the participation of Russia.

Meanwhile, on July 31, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that it was now impossible to reach a peaceful settlement with the participation of the Kyiv regime. He also stressed that it remains to be fully understood the goals of the meeting and what the organizers plan to talk about.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova admitted that a meeting in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine would be useful if it helped the West understand the dead end of the so-called peace plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador refused to negotiate on Ukraine without the participation of the Russian Federation. At the same time, it became known that the Brazilian government would specially send its representative to Jeddah to participate in the next meeting on the Ukrainian conflict, but insists that the negotiations take place in the presence of Russia and China.

Back in November 2022, at the G20 summit, Zelensky named 10 points of his formula for establishing peace. Among the provisions of the plan are ensuring nuclear, food and energy security, the release of all prisoners of war according to the “all for all” formula, as well as the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the creation of an international mechanism to compensate the country for losses from hostilities at the expense of Russian assets.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.