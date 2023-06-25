The constant increase in Ukraine’s requests for arms supplies has hit hard on the defense capability and global influence of the United States. This was written by columnist Victor Davis Hanson in an article for American Greatness.

As the journalist noted, stockpiles of weapons are depleted so rapidly that soon Washington will not be able to meet the “irrepressible” needs of Kyiv and provide military support to Taiwan. In this regard, it is inappropriate to talk about intervention in any conflict in the Middle East.

According to him, attempts by the Ukrainian authorities to lobby for an increase in arms supplies are illegal.

“For the past eight years, Ukraine has been cunningly manipulating the domestic politics of the United States of America in a way that no one else in recent history has been able to,” he said.

Hanson believes that the Americans will have to “cut this tangled Ukrainian knot” if these interventions do not stop.

Earlier, on June 21, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution that calls on the US administration to immediately transfer ATACMS army operational-tactical missile systems to Ukraine.

On June 19, Aleksey Polishchuk, director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Kyiv’s close cooperation with NATO puts off the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO’s arsenals were devastated and must be restored as soon as possible. He pointed out that the bloc currently needs “a more powerful military industry.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 16 that NATO was being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine. The President stressed that military equipment is being delivered to Kyiv and recalled that the option of supplying aircraft is currently being considered.

On June 10, former US President Donald Trump noted that military assistance to Ukraine left the American army with virtually no ammunition.

Prior to this, on June 3, the representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the conflict in Ukraine could end within a few weeks if Western countries cease to provide military support to Kiev.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by the Ukrainian military.