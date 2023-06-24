Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have to admit the defeat of Ukraine due to the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, June 23, by retired American intelligence officer Scott Ritter on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“If you come to Vilnius on July 11, the day when the NATO summit starts, with only dead Ukrainians, destroyed equipment, surrendered soldiers <…>, then you won’t get off with a fake: you will have to admit that you lost the war. And by the losers, I mean here not only Ukraine, but also NATO, the collective West, ”said the intelligence officer.

The summit of the Western military bloc NATO will be held July 11-12 in the capital of Lithuania.

According to Ritter, the Ukrainian leader tried by all means “to appease his masters from NATO, creating the appearance of great successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the eve of the military bloc summit,” where one of the most important topics will be the discussion of the Ukrainian conflict.

The decision to launch a counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was made only for political reasons, Ritter emphasized. He noted that Zelensky failed to implement the military scenario that was expected to be seen in the North Atlantic Alliance.

On the same day, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN) and the UN Security Council (SC), Vasily Nebenzia, said that the counteroffensive undertaken by Ukraine is suicidal for the country.

The permanent representative noted that it has already cost them tens of thousands of mobilized, several hundred destroyed pieces of equipment and in Ukrainian society is called nothing more than the “Zaporozhye meat grinder”.

Earlier, on June 23, The New York Times noted that the launch of the counteroffensive did not bring any quick breakthroughs. At the same time, the US authorities hope that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to gain an advantage, the newspaper noted.

On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been trying to conduct an offensive for 16 days, but by now they have reduced its pace. According to him, the Ukrainian troops suffered significant losses.

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after a meeting with graduates of military universities, said that as of the night of that day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had lost 245 tanks and 678 armored vehicles since the start of the counteroffensive. Prior to that, on June 13, the head of state noted that Kyiv’s losses in personnel were approaching catastrophic.

On June 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the progress of the counteroffensive fell short of initial expectations. He explained the “slow advance” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the fact that some of the routes were mined.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.