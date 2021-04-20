Students to live in dorms at Yale and Columbia universities in the United States will need to be vaccinated with the coronavirus. This was announced on Monday, April 19, by the TV channel. Fox News…

According to him, the requirement will come into force in the fall, when the new academic year begins.

In addition to the aforementioned higher education institutions, such a decision was made by other universities in the Ivy League – Cornell and Brown.

It is noted that only medical or religious reasons can serve as an exception in this matter. Columbia University will also help vaccinate those students who do not have time to do this before the fall.

Earlier on Monday, the US federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that COVID-19 vaccination has become available to all residents of the country who have reached the age of 16.

On April 19, the US State Department announced that it intends to update its travel guidelines for American citizens. The corresponding update is due out this week.

On April 13, the United States recommended to suspend vaccination with Johnson & Johnson for safety reasons, as the country has already identified six severe cases of thrombosis after being vaccinated with this vaccine. One of the patients died.

According to Johns Hopkins UniversitySince the beginning of the pandemic in the United States, more than 31.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified, over 567.6 thousand people have died. The country ranks first in the world for both indicators.