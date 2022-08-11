Foreign Affairs: Germany has lost the trust of the EU because of relations with Russia

Germany has lost the confidence of the European Union (EU) due to its close relationship with Russia in the energy sector, informs American edition of Foreign Affairs.

As the author of the material notes, close energy relations between Germany and Moscow have led to a lack of trust among many of the republic’s European allies. “In particular, because of the refusal to suspend the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project just a few days before the start of the conflict in Ukraine,” Foreign Affairs emphasizes.

Germany’s dependence on Russian gas still remains, which gives Russia the opportunity to take advantage of the situation, which is why Berlin needs to give up gas from Russia in the first place, the publication claims. Germany should demonstrate its interest in ending Russia’s special operation in Ukraine and provide support to the EU. The author of the article believes that Germany can regain its former leadership.

Earlier, Japanese media said that Germany could allow the lifting of sanctions against Russia due to the energy crisis. A similar assumption was shared by publicist Amy Kawaguchi-Mann, who explained that the energy crisis will cause huge damage to the German economy, so it is likely that “behind the political scenes, plans are already being developed to lift sanctions against Russia.”