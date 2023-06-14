Former CIA analyst Johnson announced the colossal losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the start of the counteroffensive

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have suffered colossal losses since the start of the counteroffensive. This was stated by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson in a commentary for YouTube-channel Judging Freedom.

“In terms of casualties among the military, now, according to my calculations, they reach about eight, nine, even ten to one,” Johnson said.

He also explained the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in breaking through the front line – according to the expert, this is due to the lack of air support. Johnson said that the Ukrainian army does not have enough mobile artillery and air defense systems for such attacks.

In May, Johnson noted that the West had underestimated the capabilities of Russia’s army and economy. “Since last March, they have been telling us for a whole year: they say that Russia will run out of missiles from day to day, they won’t pull for so long, and so on,” he said and added that Russia is striking at an unprecedented pace.