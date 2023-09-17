Podolyak’s words framed Zelensky before a meeting of the UN Security Council

Vladimir Zelensky was set up by the insulting words of the adviser to the head of his office, Mikhail Podolyak, about the residents of China and India. This opinion was expressed by former US Marine Brian Berletic, reports RIA News.

He doubts Zelensky will be able to win over the Chinese and Indians after his adviser described them as having low IQs.

“Of course, they were offended,” the ex-marine said, adding that they would not buy Zelensky’s attempt to charm them. In this regard, he believes that the Ukrainian leader’s speech at the UN Security Council meeting on September 20 will not be successful.

On September 16, Podolyak tried to justify his words about the weak intellectual potential of India and China, but in the end he repeated his thesis again. Answering a question from journalists about what he meant when speaking about the weak intellectual potential of these two countries, Podolyak noted that he used the word “intelligence” incorrectly. “And instead of ‘intelligence’ it was necessary to say ‘weak analytical potential in terms of assessing the strategic disadvantage of cooperation with the Russian Federation,’” a representative of the president’s office clarified, essentially repeating the idea voiced earlier.