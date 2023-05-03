NYT: PzH 2000 howitzers transferred to Ukraine were unsuitable for use in bad weather

The German PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers handed over to Ukraine turned out to be worse adapted to the Ukrainian bad weather than the Soviet-made Pion artillery systems. The problems in operation were announced by the American edition New York Times.

“Because of its metal, claw-like tracks, Peony actually performs better in muddy conditions,” the article says.

As the journalists pointed out, last week it was decided to take away all German self-propelled guns from the battlefield because of the inability to leave the area on their own in the event of Russian shelling. It was emphasized that one of the howitzers had to be towed when it got stuck in the mud.

The newspaper article points out the need for too careful attitude to technology, so as not to damage the electronics. The journalists specified that “soldiers have to wear special boots or slippers when they enter the ACS.” At the same time, the Ukrainian military also complains about the complexity of maintaining equipment, the publication concluded.

On April 29, information appeared that Ukraine, as part of military assistance from Italy, received 20 units of self-propelled artillery installations (ACS) M109L, but all turned out to be out of order and not ready for battle. On the installations, which were transported by train, eyewitnesses did not notice any identification marks or numbers.

Later, the Italian Ministry of Defense noted that the transfer of faulty self-propelled artillery self-propelled guns from military stocks was carried out by the previous government of the country. At the same time, according to the information of the Italian military, as a result, Kiev did not receive any spare parts for these installations.