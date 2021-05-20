There is “strong circumstantial evidence” that the first outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was a leak from a Chinese research laboratory. About this with reference to the report of the Republicans from the committee of the US House of Representatives reported the website of the FOX News channel.

According to the committee, there is information about infections due to leaks from Chinese laboratories and warnings from American diplomats that dangerous research on the coronavirus is being carried out in Wuhan without adhering to safety protocols. These messages are dated 2017.

The publication says that the Chinese military is involved in the institute in Wuhan, and the characteristic symptoms of people associated with it appeared in the fall of 2019. Republicans also pointed to a reluctance to cooperate on the part of China – it opposed international efforts to identify the real source of the coronavirus.

As previously reported in May, an international group of scientists acknowledged that there are two plausible versions of the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic: it could have arisen as a result of zoonosis or from a virus leak from the laboratory.

At the end of March, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a report following a trip to Wuhan, China, in order to find out the origin of the coronavirus. The report says the pandemic is most likely not the result of a laboratory leak.