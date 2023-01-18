WT: Biden’s mistake on energy allowed Russia to increase its revenues

The energy policy of the administration of US President Joe Biden has played into the hands of Moscow and allowed Russia to increase its revenues. About it writes newspaper The Washington Times (WT).

According to the author, despite the sanctions pressure, Russia was able to increase revenues from the sale of oil, coal, and gas in 2022. According to the publication’s experts, Biden made a big mistake on the energy issue: he banned the import of Russian energy resources before the European Union (EU). The newspaper said that Washington is in no hurry to develop its own production. This has a negative impact on prices on the world energy market.

Journalists pointed out that Biden is pursuing a short-sighted policy. At the same time, Moscow in 2022 received more income from the sale of energy resources than in 2021.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would not supply anything abroad if it would be contrary to its own interests.