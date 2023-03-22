In the US, oil production increased by 100,000 barrels per day in the week to March 17. This was reported in the US Department of Energy. About it market watch writes on Wednesday, March 22.

Production is now 12.3 million barrels per day.

On average, over the past four weeks, oil production in the United States was 12.25 million barrels per day. R.T.

Earlier, on March 13, American political scientist Malek Dudakov told Izvestia why the United States intends to impose restrictions on the development of oil and gas fields in the Arctic Ocean and Alaska.

According to the expert, US President Joe Biden explains this decision by concern for the environment and an attempt to stop global warming. However, the real reasons are “more practical and pragmatic”.

Dudakov noted that the Americans managed to produce a lot of oil in these areas over the decades, and there are not as many oil reserves left there as some analysts believe. Companies extracting oil there face great difficulties, so they are not so interested in production.

The interlocutor of Izvestia added that Biden began to increase the issuance of permits for oil production on US federal lands.

On the same day, it was reported that the American leader would limit a major oil project in northwest Alaska. Thus, Biden intends to prevent or limit oil drilling on 16 million acres (6.5 million hectares).

March 10 Bloomberg wrote that the White House has decided to approve a major oil project in northwest Alaska. We are talking about the initiative of the largest American oil company ConocoPhillips – the Willow project.360“.

According to the plan, the concern will be able to drill at the Willow field, whose reserves are estimated at 600 million barrels. This will be the largest US field in decades.

On March 7, U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska said the conflict in Ukraine exposed the strategic error in the Biden administration’s energy policy. In his opinion, the mistake was “to focus so heavily on halting the production of American energy.”