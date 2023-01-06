Fox host Carlson says US is faking Russian panic for political purposes

The US is “fabricating panic” around Russia in order to use it as a political tool. This was stated by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. A fragment of the program is published on website broadcaster.

The journalist recalled how in 2016 the WikiLeaks organization published information that US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton instructed her office to influence the election results as much as possible. To hush up the scandal, the Clinton campaign claimed it was Russian hackers.

At the same time, Carlson stressed, the secret services knew that this was not true, but they “did not say a word, since it turned out that accusations against Russia are an excellent political tool.”

“Over time, this has become the standard response to any incident in Washington,” the host noted with irony. According to him, everything that is objectionable to the American authorities in the United States began to be called “Russian disinformation” and used for censorship.

In October 2016, shortly before the US presidential election, the WikiLeaks website published the correspondence of John Podesta, the chairman of the election campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The letters addressed issues of nuclear energy, as well as donations to the Clinton Foundation from mining. Clinton blamed Russia for the dissemination of these data and the failure in the elections.