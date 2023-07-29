Ritter: after the failure of the offensive, Zelensky will be given a choice of 2 bad options

After the failure of the counter-offensive, Ukraine will have to choose between two bad options. This was stated by former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter in his article for consortium news.

In his opinion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky now has to “choose the poison at his own discretion”: to agree to peace, accepting Russia’s territorial claims and forever renouncing the possibility of NATO membership; or continue the struggle with a likely outcome in the form of new losses of territory and the destruction of the Ukrainian nation.

According to Ritter, the tragedy of the Ukrainian conflict lies in the fact that it took Zelensky the lives of his compatriots to join the Western club. The leader of the republic accepted these conditions, but the West failed to achieve the strategic defeat of Russia.

Related materials:

“When the sacrifice did not bring the desired result, the door to NATO, which had been left ajar to tease Ukraine into its suicidal task, slammed shut,” writes Ritter.

He added that after the end of the conflict, NATO will face an existential crisis and will fight for its existence in the new emerging world order. The Vilnius summit of the alliance on July 11-12 was “a requiem for a nightmare created by Europe itself,” Ritter concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the country could be admitted to NATO in July 2024 at the alliance’s summit in Washington. He noted that the republic will be able to join NATO after the end of hostilities on its territory. The minister expressed confidence that the conflict would be over by next summer.