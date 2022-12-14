TAC columnist Snyder announced a fundamental change in US strategy for Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden runs counter to official rhetoric that Kyiv should determine the future on its own and is gradually pushing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky towards the idea of ​​reaching a compromise in possible negotiations with Moscow. About it declared The American Conservative (TAC) columnist Ted Snyder.

According to him, Washington has changed its strategy on Ukraine. He pointed to “three incremental shifts” regarding the Ukrainian conflict. According to the author, at first the White House moved on to pushing Kyiv to negotiations. After that, the newspaper writes, Western officials began to offer Zelensky to compromise.

According to Snyder, as a result, the position of the United States has changed dramatically. Washington said that statements about the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine “can be freely interpreted.” “If this is the case, then the United States and its NATO allies are now open to a possible ceasefire,” the observer emphasized.

The publication suggests that under the terms of the deal proposed by Washington, Russia allegedly “will retain Crimea and Donbass in those territories that it controlled before the start of the conflict.”

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s goals in Ukraine could be achieved through a special operation or negotiations. He confirmed that Moscow is ready for both the first and second options.