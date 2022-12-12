Bloomberg: Russia has the opportunity to restore the status of the main gas supplier to the EU

Russia has an opportunity to restore the status of the main supplier of gas to the European Union (EU), writes Bloomberg.

The agency cited as an example the words of the Prime Minister of the federal state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, who said that to remain without Russian gas forever would be “historically ignorant and geopolitically wrong.”

It is noted that for many German politicians, prices matter. “Now Berlin pays 140 euros per MWh for gas imports, which is about seven times more than the average from 2010 to 2020. To reassure its consumers and businesses, Germany is spending billions on subsidies.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the European Union had already secured itself on the issue of natural gas supply for the current winter, there was no longer a threat to energy security. “Our storage facilities are more than 90 percent full, which means we completed our task faster than planned,” she stressed.