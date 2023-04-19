The Federalist: US continues to finance the conflict in Ukraine with American money

The US continues to fund the conflict in Ukraine with US taxpayer money, so citizens should understand that their money is paying for a “bloody stalemate” in a grueling campaign of attrition. About it declared The Federalist columnist John Daniel Davidson.

He pointed out that over the past 14 months, nearly $80 billion of American taxes have been invested in the Ukrainian conflict. Of this, almost 50 billion went directly to military aid, much more than Washington provides to its closest allies, such as Israel, which received just 3.3 billion from the United States in 2020.

According to Davidson, US citizens should ask the perpetual war-funding authorities how the conflict is in America’s interests and how the goal can be achieved beyond an endless war of attrition and the risk of a direct confrontation with a nuclear power.

“Based on the current state of affairs, it can be said that the US taxpayers willy-nilly bought nothing more than a bloody dead end in Ukraine, which is increasingly leading to a nuclear confrontation,” the observer emphasized.

He added that without Washington’s hard push for peace talks, the situation could end either in an escalation and inevitable American intervention, or a complete refusal to support Kyiv’s interests.

Summing up, Davidson wondered how many more tens of billions taxpayers would have to spend to find out how the conflict in Ukraine would eventually end.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that a leak of classified US intelligence documents showed the extent of US involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, despite the fact that the administration of President Joe Biden denies waging a proxy war with Russia.