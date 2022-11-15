CNN: US is exploring the possibility of modifying Gray Eagle drones for transfer to Kyiv

The United States is exploring the possibility of making modifications to Gray Eagle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with the aim of transferring them to Ukraine with minimal risk of falling into the hands of the Russian military. About reports CNN with reference to informed sources.

As it became known to the channel, such modifications can be carried out without losing sensitive technologies. “However, this process is quite complicated and takes time,” the interlocutor shared. About what technologies speech, it is not specified. However, Seth Jones of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) admitted that they were referring to visualization and intelligence gathering capabilities.

At the same time, CNN notes, without such changes, Gray Eagle drones, which can be armed with Hellfire air-to-ground guided missiles, will not be included in upcoming military aid packages for Kyiv. It is noted that the White House declined to comment on this issue, and the UAV company General Atomics did not respond to the channel’s request.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, claimed that the United States refused to transfer high-tech MQ-1C Gray Eagle strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine for fear of aggravating the conflict.

In turn, military expert Alexei Leonkov expressed the opinion that Washington refused to transfer drones because of fear of Russian air defense systems.