WSJ: Russia, North Korea, China and Iran have not yet created a formal military alliance

“For Russia, North Korea and even China, it’s a marriage of convenience, based on a momentary coincidence or coordination of interests and goals, and not some kind of passionate romance,” former CIA and White House employee Sue Mi Terry said in an interview with the publication.

According to US officials, ties between Russia, Iran, China and North Korea do not currently constitute a formal military alliance comparable to the North Atlantic Alliance. The material notes that relations between these countries are rather built on bilateral contacts between Russia and each of them.

At the same time, according to the publication, at this stage, the outlines of allied relations have already appeared between the four states, which is indicated by the expansion of strategic and diplomatic cooperation.

The WSJ article also claims that American intelligence was surprised by the speed and degree of strengthening of Russia’s relations with Iran, North Korea and China.