The Russian (Soviet) supersonic strategic bomber-missile carrier with a variable sweep wing Tu-160 is just a giant “missile truck” in the sky, writes the American magazine The National Interest.

In the publication of the publication, the aircraft is called the legacy aircraft, which is “the fastest, as well as the largest and heaviest bomber ever built.” “Outwardly, it is similar to the American Rockwell B-1 Lancer, which actually stimulated the development of a Soviet-designed aircraft,” the magazine claims.

Related materials Countdown How the United States prepares for a rehearsal of a large-scale war with the “aggressor” – Russia Faster than sound From “Armata” to Su-57: what weapons will Russia get in 2020

The National Interest recalls that the Tu-160 does not have protective weapons, as a result of which the aircraft is accompanied by long-range supersonic fighter-interceptors MiG-31 during flights.

In March RIA News, referring to a source in the military-industrial complex, said that the Russian promising long-range aviation complex (PAK DA), which, in particular, is supposed to replace the Tu-160 in the future, will be able to quietly overcome the air defense lines of NATO countries.

In December 2019, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Alexei Krivoruchko said that PAK DA, designed to perform the tasks of long-range aircraft Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3, will enter service with the Aerospace Forces (VKS) by the end of 2027.