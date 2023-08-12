Military Watch: MLRS “Tornado” that hit the mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – unique weapons

Tornado multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) that hit the mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are unique weapons. With such an assessment spoke authors of the American edition of Military Watch.

The MLRS strikes themselves were called powerful in the United States.

The authors of the publication noted that the MLRS used in the strike on the mercenary deployment point are characterized by a large radius of destruction and the possibility of using high-precision projectiles.

Earlier it was reported that the Tornado-S complex with a guided missile destroyed the HIMARS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special operation, and the operation of the Tornado-G system at the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was caught on video.