Journalist Hinkle: British authorities did not like the destruction of the Challenger tank

US journalist Jackson Hinkle on air YouTube-channel revealed the reaction of the British authorities to the destruction of the Challenger 2 tank supplied to Ukraine.

“I don’t think the UK liked the fact that Russia took those tanks out of action,” he said.

Hinkle noted that London refuses to supply Kyiv with new Challenger2s to replace the damaged ones, since they have already delivered 14 units and, perhaps, they themselves are experiencing a shortage of such equipment.

The journalist added that the destruction of Western weapons by Russian artillery is very bad marketing for British tanks, German Leopards and other NATO military systems, as well as “excellent advertising for Russian weapons.”

Earlier, the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia,” Vladimir Rogov, said that Russian troops destroyed the second British Challenger 2 tank in the Zaporozhye region.

On September 5, it became known that a British tank was destroyed on the battlefield by Russian troops for the first time since its use in 1994. Chief of the British General Staff Patrick Sanders, describing the reaction to what happened, noted that the kingdom’s military personnel have a deep attachment to their equipment.