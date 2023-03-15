NYT: MQ-9 UAV crashed into the Black Sea monitored 75 miles southwest of Crimea

A senior US military official revealed the purpose of the flight of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) MQ-9 that fell into the Black Sea. The newspaper reports The New York Times.

The interlocutor of the publication noted that these drones can indeed carry Hellfire missiles, but the fallen drone was not equipped with any weapons. It is noted that the apparatus conducted surveillance about 75 miles southwest of Crimea.

The incident with a Russian Su-27 fighter and an American MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea occurred on March 14. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the US drone fell into the Black Sea due to abrupt maneuvering. The Russian fighters raised to intercept did not come into contact with the UAV and did not use weapons.