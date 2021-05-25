In the United States, near Las Vegas, Nevada, a military plane crashed almost immediately after taking off from Nellis Air Force Base. Draken pilot killed. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the airbase.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, 24 May. According to the US National Transportation Safety Board, the crashed plane was a Mirage F-1 fighter produced by the French company Dassault Aviation. Representatives of the regulator arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation, as well as emergency services. Information on the possible cause of the crash is not provided.

On Friday, May 21, in Nigeria, near Kaduna International Airport, an air force plane crashed. The crash killed the chief of staff of the Nigerian ground forces, Ibrahim Attairu, and 10 other officers, including the crew of the plane. The pilot could lose control due to the sudden change in weather in Kaduna.