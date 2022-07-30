19FortyFive: Russian Su-35 will defeat Swedish JAS 39 Gripen in air battle

In a dogfight, a Russian fourth-generation Su-35 fighter will defeat a Swedish JAS 39 Gripen. About it writes US edition of 19FortyFive.

The publication provides an assessment of the JAS 39 Gripen and Su-35, which was given by the portal aviatia.net. In particular, in it the rating of the first aircraft is at the level of “very good”, while the second is “excellent”. The website puts the Swedish fighter’s air combat rating at 74 percent compared to 95 percent for the Russian combat aircraft.

Nevertheless, the publication is confident that the outcome of a hypothetical battle would be determined by the skill, experience and training of pilots. 19FortyFive claims that Swedish pilots, like their British and American counterparts, are allowed to take more initiative than Russian pilots.

Related materials:

In November 2021, the American publication Breaking Defense noticed that sales of US fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter jets in Europe are facing stiff competition from local combat aircraft manufacturers.

In February of the same year, Defense News, referring to a statement by the Deputy Commander of the Swedish Air Force, Brigadier General Anders Persson, reported that the Finnish Air Force should purchase fourth-generation Gripen fighters manufactured by the Swedish company Saab, because in the event of a war with Russia ” the more vulnerable Finnish air fleet could retreat west to bases in neighboring Sweden, which would be easier to do when both countries have Gripen at once.”