A former employee of the US Treasury will go to jail for six months for disclosing information about the Russian Embassy in Washington and other confidential information to the media, reports RIA News…

Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards was sentenced to six months in federal prison for illegally disclosing suspicious activity reports and other information. Under the Ministry of Finance, she worked as a senior advisor in the Financial Crime Law Enforcement Administration.

It is noted that Saurs-Edwards transmitted information about the Russian Embassy in the United States, about Maria Butina, Paul Manafort and about Prevezon Alexander. For a year (from approximately October 2017 to October 2018), the official provided journalists with confidential text documents and photographs.

So, in the American publications, data appeared on the financing of the Russian embassy in Washington, while no official claims were presented. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that such cases are unacceptable.

Audrey Strauss, US Attorney General in New York, stressed that Saurs-Edwards was punished for abuse of power. “The accused did not live up to trust and pursued her own interests, broke the law, and now she will go to federal prison for her actions,” Strauss said.

Earlier, the American was imprisoned for 15 years for spying on Russia. US Army Special Forces Green Berets Peter Debbins said he was a victim of Russian intelligence and feared retaliation for his confession to working for Moscow.