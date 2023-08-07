Forbes: Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will retreat under the onslaught of the military of the Russian Armed Forces in the DPR

The servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces will wear down the elite special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed to the Donbass, their onslaught will force the Ukrainian marines to retreat. The fact that Russian troops are waiting for a breakthrough at the front in the DPR, said the observer Forbes David Ex.

The journalist said that Ukraine has deployed almost the entire Marine Corps (nearly eight thousand fighters) on a ten-mile front (about 16 kilometers).

“Deploying all of the elite Marine brigades at the same time carries significant risk. No unit can fight forever without a break to rest, repair, and recruit. So the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will eventually have to retreat from the line of contact, ”Ax believes.

According to the observer, Kyiv will try to cover the retreat of the elite special forces with weaker units, and Russia will take advantage of this to go on the counterattack and defeat Ukraine on this sector of the front.

Earlier, the ex-Marine of the US Armed Forces said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be defeated as a result of the counteroffensive. According to him, the NATO members that Ukraine is counting on for support have reached the limit of what they can do in this “puppet war” without direct intervention.