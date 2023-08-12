According to Western experts, Ukraine has lost more than 150,000 servicemen killed or wounded since the beginning of the special operation. This was reported The New York Times on Friday, August 11th.

“According to Western officials and analysts, more than 150,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded,” the newspaper reports.

In addition, according to the publication, an average of 20 people are arrested at the border every day for trying to illegally leave the country.

Earlier, on August 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost about 100 servicemen in an attempt to storm the Krasnoliman direction.

On August 10, The Washington Post reported that the failed counter-offensive and the huge number of dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are disappointing the civilian population of the country.

Before that, on August 9, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suffering losses of up to 80% in personnel and equipment. According to retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian command gives incorrect orders that are unrealistic and thus increase losses.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.