The Cherokee Nation has 385,000 members. Many of them live in Oklahoma where they had to go into exile, driven out by settlers on the East Coast of the United States. Today, it is estimated that only 2,000 people speak the language fluently or have grown up with it. However, the Covid-19 has already killed at least 30.

The Cherokee language, from a Voices of North Carolina documentary.

These 2,000 speakers are on average 67 years old and are therefore in the age categories threatened by Covid-19. Chuck Hoskin Jr, the leader of the Cherokee nation, does not speak the language. But he hopes to be the last boss in this situation. Before the pandemic, he had launched several programs to revive it.

“All of our programs were underway when the Covid hit, further threatening an already dying language. It’s a race against time. When these speakers age and die, we lose precious people. So we create opportunities to speak Cherokee because if a language is not used, it is difficult to save it “says Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Priority to vaccination has indeed been given to elders and health personnel. 1000 speakers have been vaccinated so far. And it is all the more important that they lead by example. Because Native Americans, like African Americans, have long been discriminated against, including from the medical profession. And this has generated a certain mistrust. “Their children, grandchildren or themselves shared the story of their vaccination, explains Chief Hoskin. And the best spokesperson for the vaccine is not me, the Chief of the Cherokee Nation, but all those elders and speakers who are revered by our community. When people saw that they had been vaccinated, that they were happy to be protected, it really affected our members. And we will use this enthusiasm, this optimism, this confidence to vaccinate as many people as possible.. In the end, we will owe a huge debt to those former Cherokees who took the first step, who got vaccinated and who showed us all that it was the right thing to do. “

And this protection offered to elders goes beyond vaccination. Just under a year ago, the nation closed its casinos, its main source of revenue. For health reasons of course. And the food from those casinos was distributed to the elders, so they didn’t have to leave their homes. The biggest emergency food aid in Cherokee history, says Chef Hoskin. And in addition, this food was distributed by young translators who were able to explain to elders, in the Cherokee language, the instructions to follow to deal with the Covid.