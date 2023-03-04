Economist McMaken called incorrect all forecasts of the West about the development of the situation in Ukraine

Economist Ryan McMacken called incorrect all the forecasts of the West about the development of the situation in Ukraine and the imminent collapse of Russia. In his article for the von Mises Institute portal, he declaredthat Russia withstood the pressure of sanctions, did not plan to take over Europe, and also did not become a pariah on the world stage.

“Despite the efforts of the United States and NATO to turn the events in Ukraine into the Third World War, they remain a purely regional conflict. It seems that most of the world is not interested in making sacrifices to implement US policy in Ukraine. In addition, many countries see the inherent hypocrisy of American talk about respecting national sovereignty,” McMacken wrote.

He added that Russia did not start trying to seize the territories of Europe, which was feared in the EU, and was also able to find ways to strengthen the economy against the backdrop of collective sanctions. Even they, according to the economist, did not lead to the isolation of the country, forcing Washington to spend energy and money on secondary restrictions against those who continue to trade with Moscow.

At the same time, many countries consistently vote against resolutions condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine. These include the world’s largest economies, including India and South Africa. McMaken explained his unwillingness to get involved in a new cold war in the same way: dozens of states of the world realized that the Kremlin was not planning to seize new territories.

Meanwhile, China called the US attempts to dominate the Asia-Pacific region ridiculous and powerless. With such epithets, Washington’s foreign policy in relation to Beijing was characterized by Global Times journalists who responded to the ambitions of the United States.