AP: U.S. executes first prisoner by forcing him to breathe pure nitrogen

In the state of Alabama, USA, they plan to carry out the first execution of a prisoner by forcing him to breathe pure nitrogen. This is reported Associated Press.

According to the agency, the state attorney general’s office sent a petition to the local supreme court calling for a date for the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith. Initially, the man was supposed to be executed back in 2022 by means of a lethal injection, but they could not give it to him.

As a result, it was decided to execute the American with nitrogen hypoxia – he would be allowed to breathe exclusively with nitrogen, depriving him of oxygen. It is noted that this type of execution is officially allowed in three states, but has never been used before.

In July, it was reported that in Singapore, for the first time in almost 20 years, a woman convicted of drug trafficking was executed. Saridevi Jamani, 45, was sentenced to death in 2018 for selling 30.72 grams of heroin.