Forbes reported the probable destruction of the crew of the Patriot hit in Ukraine

Forbes military columnist David Ax revealed the fate of the crew of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system destroyed in the Pokrovsk region of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

According to him, the military personnel serving the air defense systems were probably completely eliminated.

Ex added that the persistence of the Russian military, primarily drone operators, made it possible to detect and destroy two complexes at once with one blow, significantly reducing Ukraine’s ability to protect the sky.

“The Ukrainians lost up to 13 percent of their Patriot launchers in one disaster,” the observer concluded.

The day before, Russian artillerymen destroyed two American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems with a missile strike from the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system.

After this, German journalist Julian Repke criticized the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, the military placed the installations too close to the front line and gave Russian artillerymen time to hit them.