US Air Force Commander Hecker: drone crash in Black Sea was an accident

The fall of the MQ-9 Reaper drone into the Black Sea in March 2023 was most likely an accident. This was stated by the commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa, General James Hecker, writes TASS.

He recalled an incident when a Russian plane approached an American drone over the Black Sea, which ended in the drone crashing. Then the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the MQ-9 flew with transponders turned off and violated the borders of the airspace use regime area in the Crimean peninsula.

“I’m 99 percent sure it was an accident because their pilot just made a mistake,” Hecker told reporters. He noted that no one would intentionally run into a propeller because he could just as easily knock it off.

He also added that the Russian pilots then act safely and professionally.

After the incident, it became known that the Russian side managed to obtain secret data thanks to the fallen drone. The specialists were able to study the wiring of the microwave units of the APY-8 radar and other technical details.