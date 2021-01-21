The roof of the Empire State building covered in bright red, symbolizing the beating of a heart. It is the image of a victim of Covid-19. Tributes multiplied in the United States on Wednesday, January 20, because in the country, more than 400,000 people have already lost their lives. Besides in Seattle, the gong has sounded 400 times. From now on, the authorities are betting everything on vaccination and moving up a gear.

In California, contaminations are breaking records and a giant vaccination center has been set up in the heart of the city. “Hospital shelves need to be emptied. As soon as new stocks arrive, the previous ones must have already been injected into someone’s arm. At the moment this is not the case.”, regrets Henry Mcmaster, Governor of South Carolina. Democrats held a ceremony in memory of the victims on Capitol Hill Tuesday, January 19. The measures announced by Joe Biden are eagerly awaited.