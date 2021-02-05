In the United States, the Super Bowl is a real institution. (ROB CARR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

What will you do on Sunday, around half past midnight? Chances are you are asleep unless you are an American football fan. This weekend is the Super Bowl: Tempa Bay vs. Kansas City. It is the most watched game in the world with 800 million viewers in total (barely more than a Brest-Nancy, at home, roughly).

One in three Americans will prepare a TV set. And guess the menu? Obviously, no quinoa and tofu but rather mountains of pizzas and chicken wings. Each year, 54 million kilos of avocados and 11 million slices of pizza are eaten that evening. The numbers are absolutely daunting: 2,400 calories per person during the game. In the morning, Americans have no trouble quoting Patrick Topaloff: “I ate well, I drank well, my stomach is tight!”

But the stars of Super Bowl Sunday these are the chicken wings : 1.25 billion in its swallowed in each Super Bowl. Except this year with the pandemic, there is a problem: not everyone will be able to have their chicken wings. In general, supply and demand adapt to the sports calendar in America: a lot of demand at the beginning of the year for the Super Bowl, it falls again in March, then it resumes for the college basketball championship.

Except that here, everything is shaken up by the Covid-19 health crisis. Americans crave “chicken wings” even without a sporting event. According to Washington postAmericans sought to comfort themselves with this food. In reality, restaurants have specialized above all in this take-away sale, which is easy, inexpensive and popular. So there may not be something for everyone on Sunday.

For the Calorie Control Council, this possible chicken shortage is not such bad news. The association recommends that Americans exercise before and after the game, as it is a festival of calories every year.

Americans rest assured: Jean-Phillippe, a Canadian cook has found THE solution: fried cauliflower! Not sure that the United States is heading by Sunday towards a shortage of this vegetable …

