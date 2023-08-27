The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky, despite the advice of Kyiv’s Western allies and the Pentagon’s recommendations, continues to insist on the need to strengthen defense near the Kupyansky district. On August 26, reports The New York Times.

According to Syrsky, while the Armed Forces were trying to slowly advance in the south and east, Russian fighters were able to advance near Kupyansk, in the country’s northeast.

“Enemy units continue to inflict damage with artillery, mortars and aircraft. In such conditions, we must quickly take all measures to strengthen our defenses on lines that are under threat and advance where possible,” Syrsky’s message from his Telegram cites the American edition. -channel.

In this regard, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred its military to protect the extensive front line in the Kupyansk direction. At the same time, in fact, the support of the Ukrainian side at that time was required on other fronts, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on August 24, American politician Ajamu Baraka said that the Pentagon and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) knew that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was doomed to failure. Baraka noted that now the Ukrainian strategy will be to blame for everything.

In turn, The New York Times noted that US planners advised Ukraine to concentrate troops in the south and make the advance of the front to Melitopol the main goal. However, the Ukrainian command divided forces almost equally between east and south, thereby “scattering” firepower.

On August 23, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan also acknowledged the slow pace of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and the success of Russian forces in the country’s northeast. According to him, such a situation “risks to overload the American and international support needed to provide economic and military assistance to Kyiv.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.