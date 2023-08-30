Defense News: The CIA doubts the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through the defense of Russia

The US intelligence community is skeptical about the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to break through the defensive lines of Russia in the zone of special military operation (SVO). About it reported Defense News columnist Daniel Depetris.

The article notes that Kyiv and its allies face a harsh reality. He added that the Ukrainian army also needs to hold these positions without exhausting its forces and reducing its ability to defend against Russian counterattacks. According to the observer, American intelligence agencies are skeptical that this can happen this year, “if it ever happens at all.”

In this regard, Depetris expressed the opinion that the administration of US President Joe Biden needs to abandon the intensive supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and change its policy towards armed neutrality.