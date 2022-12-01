In the United States, the bodies of children were found inside a freezer

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The detectives are looking for more clues to clarify the confusing facts.
A person, for now anonymous, called 911 reporting that there was a lifeless body in the place.
November 30, 2022, 07:04 PM
Police officers found the bodies of four children inside a freezer in a state apartment in Boston, United States. So far, it is uncertain who was in charge of calling 911 to report what happened.
The first police reports showed that the bodies found were of two boys and two girls. However, so far the results of the autopsies are unknown, so there are no indications of a suspect.
The case has been very confusing so far, since the call was made on November 17, in which they gave notice of a possible murder. When the police were present at the scene, they discovered the macabre fact.
It is unclear why officers were asked to investigate the residence. When they arrived, they found “what appeared to be a human fetus or baby.”said the Massachusetts Police.
The days go by, but the investigations don’t stop, and while full autopsy results are still pending, homicide detectives with the Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are doing the hard work of following up. collecting clues to find the possible culprit, as reported by Boston investigators in a press release.
For now, detectives are investigating who was the person who made the emergency call and the reason why he asked to immediately investigate the department. In addition, there is another unknown and it is why this anonymous only reported one body and not the other three. The news will continue to develop.
