Saturday, December 3, 2022
In the United States, the bodies of children were found inside a freezer

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in World
USA

The detectives are looking for more clues to clarify the confusing facts.

The detectives are looking for more clues to clarify the confusing facts.

A person, for now anonymous, called 911 reporting that there was a lifeless body in the place.

Police officers found the bodies of four children inside a freezer in a state apartment in Boston, United States. So far, it is uncertain who was in charge of calling 911 to report what happened.

The first police reports showed that the bodies found were of two boys and two girls. However, so far the results of the autopsies are unknown, so there are no indications of a suspect.

The case has been very confusing so far, since the call was made on November 17, in which they gave notice of a possible murder. When the police were present at the scene, they discovered the macabre fact.

(Be sure to read: Shameless: The Kidnapper Who Sued His Victims Because They Run Away.)

The identity of the children and the alleged murderer is still unknown.

It is unclear why officers were asked to investigate the residence. When they arrived, they found “what appeared to be a human fetus or baby.”said the Massachusetts Police.

The days go by, but the investigations don’t stop, and while full autopsy results are still pending, homicide detectives with the Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are doing the hard work of following up. collecting clues to find the possible culprit, as reported by Boston investigators in a press release.

(Also read: He wanted to eat his victim’s face: partner murderer will not go to prison).

For now, detectives are investigating who was the person who made the emergency call and the reason why he asked to immediately investigate the department. In addition, there is another unknown and it is why this anonymous only reported one body and not the other three. The news will continue to develop.

US teen barred from attending her father’s execution

Children’s Disney clothing removed from the market due to risk of poisoning

‘Dropbox babies’: mothers who deliver their babies to mailboxes in the US

Twins just born from frozen embryos 30 years ago

