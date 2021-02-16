As long as industrial monopolies lay the law, the pandemic will continue, due to the lack of universal access to vaccines and treatments against Covid-19. Pressure is mounting around the world. On this side of the Atlantic, the multinationals, well wedged behind the European leaders who, despite all odds, hold the trenches for their own account and their greatest profits, are choosing instead to play back. But, in the United States, they start to rush in the stretchers and call for resistance, with accents both abrupt and cynical… In a contribution addressed, a few days ago, to the office of the representative of the trade of the States United States, the United States Trade Representative, a federal structure directly attached to the White House and responsible for overseeing American interests in global free trade, the powerful American pharmaceutical lobby (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America – PhRMA) attacks : NGOs, States and international institutions are accused of wanting to plunder the sector.

Attacks on United Nations agencies

Over 250 pages, the document lists the unbearable obstacles to the free world market for drugs and vaccines. As they do every year, not without denouncing in a rather inflated manner the ” lack of transparency “ in public policies, American multinationals are indignant, for example, at the price controls in certain countries: France is thus lambasted for its system of “Very heavy regulation of innovative drugs” and for “Discount” that she would demand on the grounds – scandalous, isn’t it? – of “Preserve the finances of Social Security”. But, for the US branch of Big Pharma, the absolute danger today is really “The opportunistic use of the pandemic in certain countries” for “Erode intellectual property policies”. According to multinational strategists, the proposal for a temporary exemption from intellectual property rules, presented by India and South Africa to the World Trade Organization, “Marks a significant escalation in activism” global anti-patent. “This proposal will not solve anything in terms of the production and distribution of vaccines against Covid-19, rebuff the PhRMA propagandists. The only thing that this proposal threatens is the ability to respond to a next pandemic ”.

But American lobbyists do not stop at this attack against those they depict, hollow, as raptors from the South. They also attack, head on, the World Health Organization and all the United Nations agencies that “For a time served as guardians of international rules” but who “Seek today to undermine, or even eliminate, intellectual property protections”. In the same vein, just like PhRMA, which is alarmed about a possible inflation, in the short term, of compulsory or compulsory licenses, another American lobby bringing together biotechnology companies, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, denounces a position, however very measured and supervised, of the European Union: in the autumn, the Commission simply urged the Member States to “Ensure that effective compulsory licensing systems are in place, which should be used as a last resort and as a safety net, when all other efforts to enable the provision of intellectual property have failed “. For organic Americans, “To suggest that intellectual property could be an obstacle to the manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is a regrettable and unreasonable caricature, issued by a key ally of the United States”. Like what, Big Pharma really knows how to howl at death, even before being brushed against …