Forbes author Ax called the attack on the MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces the combat debut of the new “Lancet” of the Russian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are facing serious problems due to Russian drones. This was stated by Forbes columnist David Ax.

He noted that Russian drones now have a range of up to 45 miles (72 kilometers). According to the journalist, this is evidenced by the incident at the Dolgintsevo airbase. “A Russian drone loaded with explosives hit a MiG-29 fighter on the runway of the Dolgintsevo airbase near Krivoy Rog,” he claims. Ax also admitted that the strike could be the debut of the new Lancet, which is “one of the most effective kamikaze drones.”

The publication’s columnist added that the incident was alarming. He clarified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to use airfields more distant from the front and look for new ways to protect aircraft.

Ukraine faces a shortage of air defense systems

The expert also pointed to the fact that a second drone was watching the Lancet attack from above. In his opinion, this indicates that the Ukrainian air defense (air defense) in that area was not active or did not work.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States is calling on its partners to supply Ukraine with air defense systems ahead of winter. According to him, the allies should “look more carefully” in their arsenals for additional means to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since currently air defense systems remain the most necessary type of military equipment for Ukraine.

Vladimir Zelensky personally admitted to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the weakness of Ukrainian air defense systems. During the telephone conversation, he informed his interlocutor about the situation on the battlefield. “A lot has been done. But with stronger air defense, we can do even more,” he said.

At the same time, the Lancets were predicted to play the role of killer of the Ukrainian air defense. The editor-in-chief of the magazine “Unmanned Aviation” Denis Fedutinov drew attention to the developed container for launching several drones with folding wings and tail surfaces at once. He suggested that this would make it possible to almost guarantee the disabling of air defense systems due to simultaneous attacks from different angles.

Advantages of the Lancet

The Lancet kamikaze drone is dangerous for the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to its silent operation. The uniqueness of the Russian drone was explained by military expert Viktor Litovkin. According to him, the silent operation of the engine makes it difficult for Ukrainian air defense systems to detect UAVs. “After all, drones are detected not only by radar stations. When you hear a rattle, yeah, a drone is flying. And if you don’t see or hear, then the drone can sneak up unnoticed and you won’t have time to take any precautions to shoot it down,” the specialist said.

Related materials:

In turn, columnist for the American publication 19FortyFive Peter Suchiu came to the conclusion that the Lancet has become a mass killer of military equipment. He called the drone a simple but deadly platform capable of staying in the air for a long time. He also noted that the device with two X-shaped wings weighs only 12 kilograms, but carries a payload weighing three kilograms.