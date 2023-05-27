MWM: after Artyomovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine may lose control over Chasovy Yar

Ukraine may lose control of the city of Chasov Yar after the defeat in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This is reported by the American edition Military Watch Magazine.

“Western analysts expect the city of Chasov Yar, west of Bakhmut, to be the next target for Russian offensives,” the article says.

The observers also stressed that after the defeat in Artemovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) may lose the large cities of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk. President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about this earlier. This is due to the fact that Artemovsk, due to logistics hubs, is of great importance for further hostilities.

On May 20, detachments of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” took Artemovsk under full control. The battle for the city lasted more than 200 days and became one of the longest since the beginning of the special operation. On the night of May 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that Russian forces had taken control of Artemovsk.