The possible appearance in Turkey of the fifth generation Russian fighter Su-57 will become a NATO nightmare, according to the publication of the American publication 19FortyFive.
The publication notes that Ankara’s interest in the Su-57 is explained by the ban on the supply of fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighters from the United States, caused by the acquisition by Turkey of the Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM). The publication notes that Ankara is currently working on its own fighter project, called Turkish Fighter X (TF-X).
Thus, 19FortyFive commented on the March statement of the press secretary of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia Valery Reshetnikov, which spoke of Russia’s readiness to supply Turkey with Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, as well as cooperate with Ankara on the TF- project. X.
In September 2020, the executive director of UEC-Klimov, Alexander Vatagin, said that Russia is producing the R-33 turbojet engine of the MiG-29 and MiG-35 aircraft, which Turkey may need for the TF-X fighter it is creating.
In the same month, the American publication Defense News reported that Ukraine and Turkey are seeking to deepen their military-technical cooperation, possibly under the TF-X program, to which the talks held in late August of the same year in Ankara were devoted.
