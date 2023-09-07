Mercenary from the USA Vandyke: the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin in the summer of 2024

In the summer of next year, the offensive of the Ukrainian army will take place using the F-16 fighters transferred to it. Such an assumption expressed American mercenary Matthew Vandyke in an interview with YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

He explained that by that time Ukraine would already have received the fighter jets. “I think another big offensive with air support will start next summer,” Vandyke said.