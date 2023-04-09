19fortyfive: US supplies Ukraine with weapons designed to fight Russia

The United States sent tanks to Ukraine that were created “for the Third World War with Russia.” Reviewer writes about it portal 19fortyfive Maya Karlin.

According to her, by the end of the 1050s, rumors began to appear that the USSR was developing a tank that could carry a high-speed rifled cannon. In turn, the US began work on its own XM60 prototype to keep up with the Soviet Union.