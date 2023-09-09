Former Pentagon adviser McGregor: US authorities see Ukraine as a “cash cow”

The American authorities want the conflict in Ukraine to continue, as they see it as a “cash cow”. This was stated by former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor on his page on the social network. X (former Twitter).

“The conflict in Ukraine is a cash cow, Biden handlers want it to continue,” McGregor said.

In his opinion, the US military-industrial complex is “stuffing its pockets” with cash. Ukrainian conflict continues

only contribute to this, the expert expressed his opinion.

Earlier, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Ukraine would not be able to stop counteroffensive attempts out of fear of the West. According to him, Washington does not care about the losses among the Ukrainians.

Ritter pointed out that in this way, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was trapped. According to the intelligence officer, the Ukrainian leader should not have gotten involved in this conflict from the very beginning.