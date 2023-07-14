US Congresswoman Green: Ukraine is not a NATO ally or an American state

Member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green during her speech in Congress condemned Western financing of Ukraine. She recalled that the country is not a NATO ally, the politician posted the corresponding video on the page in Twitter.

“I want to remind you once again that Ukraine is neither the 51st state of America, nor its NATO ally,” she said about the real place of the country in the international arena.

According to Green, Americans work hard every day not to protect the borders of other states, but want to protect their own rights and borders. Congresswoman condemned the financing of “endless” foreign wars against the backdrop of internal problems of the States, including socio-economic ones.

Earlier, journalists from the newspaper Politico wrote that there is growing concern among US NATO allies about how long and at what cost they can continue to support Ukraine in a conflict with Russia. Inside the country, disturbing voices are getting louder, the publication pointed out.

In particular, more members of the Republican Party in the US Congress and Republican presidential candidates are expressing objections to financing Ukraine, observers also specified.