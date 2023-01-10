19FortyFive: Russian Su-75 fighter looks doomed

The Russian promising LTS, known as Checkmate (“Checkmate”) and Su-75, looks doomed. With such an assessment spoke Maya Karlin, columnist for the American edition of 19FortyFive.

The author says that since the presentation of the LTS, his “fate has not gone far.” The observer admits that the performance characteristics of Checkmate declared by the developer look attractive, in particular, for potential foreign customers, which include the UAE, Vietnam, India and Argentina.

The author believes that the main difficulty in creating a fifth-generation light fighter is Russia’s limited access to Western components, which, according to her, can be used in the design of a promising aircraft.

“At the moment, it seems that the Su-75 program continues to limp,” the author writes.

Related materials:

Rostec presented LTS in July 2021. According to the head of the state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, a single-engine tactical fighter will cost between $25 million and $30 million. As the head of the United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar noted, the aircraft shown in the cabin is a model that will fly in 2023.